DHEC report shows flu is slowing down in SC after 200 deaths

Over the course of what's been an especially difficult flu season, there have been more than 200 deaths in South Carolina.

But a new flu report shows the flu is slowing down in our state,

According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control, the total number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths dropped in the last week.

DHEC reported 34 more lab confirmed deaths, but 26 of those can be attributed to previous weeks.

