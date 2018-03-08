Sexual Trauma Services Office opens in Lexington - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Sexual Trauma Services Office opens in Lexington

By Jenna Cisneros, Reporter
A new Sexual Trauma Center is opening in Lexington County. (WIS) A new Sexual Trauma Center is opening in Lexington County. (WIS)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Thursday marks the grand opening of the Sexual Trauma Services office in Lexington county.

Victims of sexual assault in the Midlands have had to travel to the main office of STSM services in Richland County since the 1990’s.

The new office will be located in the Old Mill Building on East Main Street.

STSM offers counseling services for anyone who’s been affected by sexual trauma as well as prevention education.

The new Lexington office will house a full-time licensed counselor who provides clinical care to survivors, along with a full-time crisis counselor who helps survivors build coping skills.

“There’s a lot of different places that get impacted by sexual assault,” Amanda Davis, a Community Advocate Counselor said. “This could be trust with other people, this could be feeling safe with your surroundings, maybe difficulty feeling like you’re in control of your own life. So coming in for treatment can really give you back a sense of security in all of those areas."

Thousands of survivors in Lexington seek help each year.

Through the support of Lexington County and Lexington Medical Center, STSM is able to open a full time office.

“It’s nice to offer an office space that is actually in the community, instead of having to travel so much further, especially because Lexington County is so big," Davis said.

For more information on offered treatments, visit the STSM website or call the 24-Hour Crisis Hotline: 803-771-7273.

