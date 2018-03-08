FIRST ALERT: Very cold start to Thursday

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8AM FOR ALL COUNTIES IN THE MIDLANDS



High pressure has settled into the southeast giving us clear skies and cold temperatures. We'll see below normal overnight lows and daytime highs for the next few days.

Winds will not be as strong today however, by Saturday, winds will pick up from the southwest. This will give us a warmer day ahead of, you guessed it, another cold front by Sunday.

Look for showers and a few thunderstorms ahead of the front for much of Sunday.



Next week we will see more cool air pour into the state with continued below normal temperatures.





Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs middle 50s.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows lower 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, cool Highs upper50s

Saturday: Increasing clouds, breezy and much warmer. Highs upper 60s to Near 70s

Sunday: Cloudy with periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms, breezy. Highs middle 60s. Rain chance 70%

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.