Gamecocks light up scoreboard in 12-2 win over NC A&T

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Jonah Bride (Source: TheBigSpur.com) Jonah Bride (Source: TheBigSpur.com)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Five straight innings of scoring would help South Carolina shake off a slow start to defeat North Carolina A&T 12-2 on Wednesday.

Former Dutch Fork standout T.J. Shook picked up his first win as a Gamecock. Shook tossed two and one-third innings of work while recording two strikeouts in relief of starter Logan Chapman. The Easley High product threw three and two-thirds innings and struck out five before being pulled after allowing the Aggies’ first run of the day in the top of the fourth.

The Gamecocks tied the game when Jacob Olson scored on a wild pitch. USC would take the lead in the top of the fifth on a Jonah Bride single to center scoring L.T. Tolbert. Bride was 2-of-3 at the plate with two RBIs.

South Carolina scored three more in the sixth, six runs in the seventh, and an additional run in the eighth inning.

The Aggies would tack on one more run in the top of the eighth inning.

The Gamecocks improve to 8-5 on the season. They’ll take on Princeton this weekend in a three-game series starting Friday at 7 p.m.

