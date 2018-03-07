The SC Supreme Court has ruled on the usage of the Richland Co. penny tax funds

Another chapter is playing out in the fight over usage of money from Richland County's penny tax. (Source: WIS)

The state Supreme Court today issued a ruling saying the county needs to have compliance standards in place to ensure the money is used directly for transportation projects.

Wednesday's ruling is the latest legal ruling in an ongoing dispute between the county and the Department of Revenue over the use of the funds.

Officials for the county say they are reviewing the ruling. You can read the full document here:

