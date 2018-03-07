The SC Supreme Court has ruled on the usage of the Richland Co. penny tax funds

One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.More >>
Amazon Echo users say the device's voice assistant, Alexa, has been randomly laughing and it's sort of terrifying, multiple media outlets report.More >>
While she knew the call was a scam, she played along long enough to let the scammer know - he’d been had. And this wasn't the first time...More >>
The U.S. Justice Department is challenging three California laws that, among other things, bar police from asking people about their citizenship status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities.More >>
The president said he planned to move forward with special tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, contending the U.S. has long been "mistreated" in trade deals.More >>
A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.More >>
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that stretched from eastern Pennsylvania to most of New England, from late Tuesday night into Thursday morning.More >>
Austrian media report that several people have been injured in a knife attack on the streets of Vienna.More >>
Another chapter is playing out in the fight over usage of money from Richland County's penny tax.More >>
Multiple social media posts have been getting attention after several women here in the Midlands claim they were followed and harassed while shopping at places like Walmart and Columbiana Centre.More >>
A Facebook post documenting a classic 42-year-old message in the bottle from the Upstate is going viral.More >>
Some days, Belinda Beese spends more time with cats than she does with humans. Wednesday, her office was a rural neighborhood off Calks Ferry Road in Pelion. Her mission, as usual, was trapping a colony of feral cats.More >>
Every two seconds someone in America needs blood and one Midlands woman is dedicated to making sure that need is met.More >>
