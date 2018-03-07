Judge denies state’s request to reconsider Quinn corruption sentence

The former Republican state representative from Lexington will have to rebuild his reputation and his business, a print shop on Gervais Street. (Source: WIS)

A South Carolina judge has ruled on a request by Solicitor David Pascoe to reconsider the sentence handed to a former state legislator in an ongoing State House corruption probe.

Former Representative Rick Quinn, Jr. (R-Lexington) pled guilty in December and was sentenced in February to two years of probation, 500 hours of community service, and a fine on the one misconduct in office charge. To Pascoe, it was a letdown, and it was a decision he almost immediately challenged.

During a hearing in Beaufort on Feb. 27, Solicitor David Pascoe sparred with Judge Carmen Mullen when discussing Quinn Jr.'s sentence. He asked her to recuse herself, questioned her impartiality, and told her she didn’t follow the law when she gave Quinn a relatively light sentence.

Judge Mullen’s motion denies the state's desire to have the sentence changed and says there is nothing more the solicitor can or should do.

"At this point, the pleas have been accepted and the sentence imposed," the order said. "There is nothing pending to recuse from hearing. Solicitor Pascoe's comments impugning the character of both the court and defense counsel casts a pall on the judicial process in an unfortunate attempt to vacate a plea agreement that is of his own making."

