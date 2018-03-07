WATCH: Doorbell surveillance camera catches bed sheet package th - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH: Doorbell surveillance camera catches bed sheet package thief

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Columbia Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a package thief who stole from an east Columbia front porch. 

Surveillance video shows a woman stealing just before 9 a.m. on Palm Sedge Loop in east Columbia. 

Citizens with information about the incident are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways:

  • CALL toll-free at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
  • LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.

