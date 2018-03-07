Gamecocks' Wilson named USA TODAY Sports women's basketball play - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamecocks' Wilson named USA TODAY Sports women's basketball player of the year

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(Source: GamecockWBB/Twitter) (Source: GamecockWBB/Twitter)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The legend of A'ja Wilson continues. 

The three-time SEC player of the year has now been named the USA TODAY Sports women's basketball player of the year. 

The publication announced their 2018 women's basketball All-American team, and called Wilson "one of the most unique players in the women's game." 

Wilson helped the top-10 ranked Gamecocks (26-6) to their fourth straight SEC Tournament win in a 62-51 upset of no. 2 Mississippi State. 

The Gamecocks are projected to be selected as a no. 2 seed for the upcoming tournament as the defending national champion. 

You can see the full list of players here. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

