Gamecocks' Wilson named USA TODAY Sports women's basketball player of the year

The legend of A'ja Wilson continues.

The three-time SEC player of the year has now been named the USA TODAY Sports women's basketball player of the year.

The publication announced their 2018 women's basketball All-American team, and called Wilson "one of the most unique players in the women's game."

Wilson helped the top-10 ranked Gamecocks (26-6) to their fourth straight SEC Tournament win in a 62-51 upset of no. 2 Mississippi State.

The Gamecocks are projected to be selected as a no. 2 seed for the upcoming tournament as the defending national champion.

You can see the full list of players here.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.