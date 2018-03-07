SCDC announces the arrests of 3 corrections officers in one week

Joshua Ezekiel Cave was arrested on March 6 for arrested for accepting a bribe as a public official and misconduct in office while working as a Correctional Officer at Allendale Correctional Institution.

Three South Carolina Department of Corrections officers have been arrested in the last week, the department announced.

On Wednesday, SCDC announced the arrest of Kennetta Renee Holloway. Holloway was arrested for accepting a bribe as a public official and misconduct in office while working as a Correctional Officer at Allendale Correctional Institution.

An arrest warrant says Holloway accepted a $100 bribe from an inmate on Sept. 21, 2017. Holloway had worked with SCDC since 2009.

She is the second Allendale Correctional Institution's correctional officer to be arrested this week.

Joshua Ezekiel Cave was arrested on March 6 for arrested for accepting a bribe as a public official and misconduct in office while working as a Correctional Officer at Allendale Correctional Institution. An arrest warrant says Cave accepted $1,246 from an inmate between September 2017 to December 2017.

Holloway and Cave received the money from the same inmate, arrest warrants said.

On March 2, Joshua Jerome Glover was arrested after attempting to introduce illegal contraband into Lieber Correctional Institution. Glover told investigators that he had brought both tobacco products and marijuana to inmates at Lieber Correctional Institution, located in Ridgeville. At the time of his arrest, Glover confessed to investigators that he had a package of marijuana in his vehicle.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections reminds members of the public that after an arrest the burden of proof is still on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt within a court of law.

