She was driving in the blinding rain when an object thrown from I-126 nearly killed her

A Midlands woman is lucky to be alive after her car was struck by a flying object on I-126 Tuesday evening.

Jordan Baird was driving home from school when she heard a loud crash on her windshield.

"I can’t even explain to you what it sounded like," she said. "It was so loud and so hard when it hit, it really sounded like a huge rock hit the side of my windshield."

Baird said she was traveling eastbound on I-126 and was struck by the object moments after passing under the Colonial Life Boulevard West overpass.

"It was pouring down rain and dark so there was no way of knowing what it was that hit," she said.

Baird pulled over and called 911 and waited for an officer to arrive. According to the report given to the victim, the act is being considered the malicious injury to property.

“Talking with the police they made it sound like there were several of these types of incidents reported recently,” she said.

The Columbia Police Department said it is aware of this and other incidents, with three additional reports made with CPD this month.

All reports are documented as happening around the 7 p.m. at the Greystone Blvd Exit off of 126 as well as Colonial Life Boulevard West.

All cars sustained damage from “an unknown blunt object” while traveling on I-126, CPD said.

"We typically work to see if there are cameras in the area and if so, if they captured an incident," a CPD spokesperson said. "This act is extremely dangerous and can cause accidents. If an injury occurs beyond property damage, charges can be stiffer."

The drivers reported to CPD that their vehicles sustained damage from an unknown blunt object while traveling at the aforementioned locations. (* indicates the same incident date.)

2001 Nissan X-Trerra = damage to the windshield on the front passenger’s side

*2008 Chevy Impala = damage to front bumper/hood

*2006 Mitsubishi Lancer = damage to the windshield

*2015 Nissan Altima = damage to the windshield, rear passenger door

2018 BMW (sedan) = damage to front bumper

According to the SC Code of Law, whoever is found guilty of throwing the unknown objects at the cars could face a fine up to $100 or 30 days in jail.

SC Code of Laws | SECTION 57-7-210 Obstructions in highways. It shall be unlawful for any person willfully to obstruct ditches and drainage openings along any highway, to place obstructions upon any such highway or to throw or place on any such highway any objects likely to cut or otherwise injure vehicles using them. A violation of this section shall be punishable by a fine of not more than one hundred dollars or imprisonment for not more than thirty days.

