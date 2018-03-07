Sumter Police looking for 3 wanted in non-fatal shooting

Police need the public’s help in locating three of four suspects involved in a shooting over the weekend that left one man injured.

On Sunday, March 4, police responded just before 10:30 a.m. to 16 Dixie Drive where a 34-year-old victim said he had been shot in the lower body. The victim was taken to Palmetto Health Tuomey and is now recovering.

A preliminary investigation indicates the shooting resulted from a domestic-related argument that turned physical.

One of the suspects walked away following the shooting while the others left together in a light-colored vehicle.

Willie Terrel Peeples, 48, of Sumter, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder. He is being held in the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

Police are still looking for Jaqwon Danik Gagum, 26, of Conway. They are also looking for Janie Iraisha Johnson, 25, and Montez Johnson, 28, both of Sumter.

The three remaining suspects also face attempted murder charges.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

