Sumter Police looking for 3 wanted in non-fatal shooting - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Sumter Police looking for 3 wanted in non-fatal shooting

Sumter Police looking for 3 wanted in non-fatal shooting

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Jaqwon Gagum is wanted for attempted murder. Jaqwon Gagum is wanted for attempted murder.
Janie Iraisha Johnson is wanted by Sumter Police. Janie Iraisha Johnson is wanted by Sumter Police.
Montez Johnson is wanted by Sumter Police. Montez Johnson is wanted by Sumter Police.
SUMTER, SC (WIS) -

Police need the public’s help in locating three of four suspects involved in a shooting over the weekend that left one man injured. 

On Sunday, March 4, police responded just before 10:30 a.m. to 16 Dixie Drive where a 34-year-old victim said he had been shot in the lower body. The victim was taken to Palmetto Health Tuomey and is now recovering.

A preliminary investigation indicates the shooting resulted from a domestic-related argument that turned physical.

One of the suspects walked away following the shooting while the others left together in a light-colored vehicle.

Willie Terrel Peeples, 48, of Sumter, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder. He is being held in the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

Police are still looking for Jaqwon Danik Gagum, 26, of Conway. They are also looking for Janie Iraisha Johnson, 25, and Montez Johnson, 28, both of Sumter.

The three remaining suspects also face attempted murder charges.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • California governor says Jeff Sessions acting like Fox News

    California governor says Jeff Sessions acting like Fox News

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 2:21 AM EST2018-03-07 07:21:41 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 2:05 PM EST2018-03-07 19:05:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...

    The U.S. Justice Department is challenging three California laws that, among other things, bar police from asking people about their citizenship status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities.

    More >>

    The U.S. Justice Department is challenging three California laws that, among other things, bar police from asking people about their citizenship status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities.

    More >>

  • Another snowstorm hits the Northeast, threatens more outages

    Another snowstorm hits the Northeast, threatens more outages

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:23 AM EST2018-03-07 05:23:15 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 2:03 PM EST2018-03-07 19:03:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

    The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that stretched from eastern Pennsylvania to most of New England, from late Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

    More >>

    The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that stretched from eastern Pennsylvania to most of New England, from late Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

    More >>

  • New development coming to Cayce on site previously destroyed by fire

    New development coming to Cayce billed as largest brewery in the Midlands

    New development coming to Cayce on site previously destroyed by fire

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 2:06 PM EST2018-03-07 19:06:02 GMT
    The City of Cayce announced Wednesday that the building will house Steel Hands Brewing and the brewery will open in September. (Source: City of Cayce/Twitter)The City of Cayce announced Wednesday that the building will house Steel Hands Brewing and the brewery will open in September. (Source: City of Cayce/Twitter)

    The City of Cayce announced Wednesday that a building previously damaged in a 2012 fire will house Steel Hands Brewing and the brewery is set to open in the fall. 

    More >>

    The City of Cayce announced Wednesday that a building previously damaged in a 2012 fire will house Steel Hands Brewing and the brewery is set to open in the fall. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly