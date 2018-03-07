RCSD chase ends with car hitting a house

A chase involving the Richland County Sheriff's Department has ended with a vehicle crashing into a house.

The crash occurred after a short chase around 10 a.m. on Wilkes Road and Soloman Street.

The chase began when a deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description of one stolen on March 5.

Nobody was inside the house as the time of the crash. The porch of the house is damaged.

One person in the stolen vehicle was transported to the hospital for injuries that are reportedly not severe.

Three suspects have been detained at this time according to RCSD. They have not been identified at this time.

