RCSD arrests man who crashed into house

Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested a suspect who fled from police and crashed into a house.

Anthony Pippin, 45, has been charged with petit larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, 5 counts of auto tampering, driving under suspension and failure to stop for blue lights and sirens.

The crash occurred after a short chase around 10 a.m. on Wilkes Road and Soloman Street.

The short chase began when a deputy spotted Pippin operating a stolen vehicle near Plumbers Road and Wilson Boulevard.

Pippin refused to stop for police and wrecked the vehicle into the front porch of a house on Wilkes Road and Solomon Street then attempted to flee the scene.

There were two other passengers in the vehicle. One was transported by EMS to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nobody was inside the house as the time of the crash.

Pippin has been transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

