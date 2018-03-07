New development coming to Cayce on site previously destroyed by fire

A new development is being built in Cayce after a 2012 fire burned down a recycling center at the site. (WIS)

A brand new development is coming to the city of Cayce on a site that was previously destroyed by a fire.

The fire happened in 2012 on Foreman Street at the site of World Wide Recycling. Charges were filed in relation to the fire due to unfollowed safety procedures during the burn.

Now after years of sitting empty, a full-service venue for businesses, community members, planned gatherings, festivals and other social events will be built on the site. An announcement on Monday at 10:30 a.m. will inform community members of the building's details.

There are currently no details on what the development will look like yet, or what the construction process will entail.

The public is welcome to attend the announcement at 10:30 a.m. to find out what is being built at this site.

