Lake wind advisory in effect for Wednesday

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m.

Cool, high pressure moves into the forecast for the next few days, giving us only a few clouds to make the sky look pretty!

Sunshine and windy conditions today will give way to below normal temperatures the rest of the work week with highs in the 50s on Thursday and Friday. (Winds will calm down by tomorrow.)



Our next storm system arrives by Sunday. Widespread showers, rain and a few isolated thunderstorms this time around can be expected all ahead of a cold front. Timing of the front could be a bit tricky as we could push some of our rain into Monday (something we’ll have to wait and see the next few days.)

Looking way ahead into next week, another shot of chilly air could slip into the southeast giving us below normal Highs and Lows.



Forecast:



Today: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs lower 60s. Winds NW 15-20 (Gusts up to 30mph)



Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows middle to upper 30s



Thursday: Sunny and brisk! Highs middle 50s



Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs upper 50s

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.