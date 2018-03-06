Woman, 17, identified in single-car crash in Midlands

A 17-year-old woman has died in a single-car accident in Lexington County, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

LCpl. Matt Southern said the driver was traveling west on Pond Branch Road in a 2013 Nissan when they ran off the right side of the road. Southern said the driver overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road before the vehicle hit a tree.

The Lexington County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Eboney Latavia Harris of Leesville. She was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt.

SCDPS will continue to investigate this collision.

