Woman, 17, identified in single-car crash in Midlands

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A 17-year-old woman has died in a single-car accident in Lexington County, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

LCpl. Matt Southern said the driver was traveling west on Pond Branch Road in a 2013 Nissan when they ran off the right side of the road. Southern said the driver overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road before the vehicle hit a tree.

The Lexington County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Eboney Latavia Harris of Leesville. She was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt. 

SCDPS will continue to investigate this collision.  

