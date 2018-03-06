Driver dies in single-car collision in Lexington Co.

A motorist has died in a single-car accident in Lexington County, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern said the driver was traveling west on Pond Branch Road in a 2013 Nissan when they ran off the right side of the road. L. Cpl. Southern said the driver overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road before the vehicle hit a tree.

Officials said the driver, who has not been identified, was not wearing a seatbelt.

SCDPS will continue to investigate this collision.

