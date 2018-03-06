Irmo Middle School student busted with airsoft gun, drugs at sch - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Irmo Middle School student busted with airsoft gun, drugs at school

(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
IRMO, SC (WIS) -

Lexington County officials say a 14-year-old boy is being charged after they say he brought a weapon, and drugs onto the campus of Irmo Middle School on Tuesday.

Deputies say the student had an unloaded airsoft gun and a small amount of marijuana.

The student fled campus after being confronted by an assistant principal. He was detained a short time later after an administrator found him in some nearby woods.

The teen was released to his mother but will have to appear in family court.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Deputies in Orangeburg Co. seek missing 14-year-old girl

    Deputies in Orangeburg Co. seek missing 14-year-old girl

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 9:56 PM EST2018-03-07 02:56:23 GMT
    (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)(Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

    The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office needs your helping finding a missing teenage girl. 

    More >>

    The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office needs your helping finding a missing teenage girl. 

    More >>

  • Another nor'easter threatening communities along East Coast

    Another nor'easter threatening communities along East Coast

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:23 AM EST2018-03-07 05:23:15 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:45 AM EST2018-03-07 05:45:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

    The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that stretched from eastern Pennsylvania to most of New England, from late Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

    More >>

    The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that stretched from eastern Pennsylvania to most of New England, from late Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

    More >>

  • Nunberg gathering documents and emails as requested

    Nunberg gathering documents and emails as requested

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:32 AM EST2018-03-06 05:32:59 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:44 AM EST2018-03-07 05:44:58 GMT
    (Source: Sam Nunberg/CNN)(Source: Sam Nunberg/CNN)

    The former Trump campaign aide who declared in various TV interviews that he won't cooperate with special prosecutor Robert Mueller is now saying he'll probably do as Mueller asks.

    More >>

    The former Trump campaign aide who declared in various TV interviews that he won't cooperate with special prosecutor Robert Mueller is now saying he'll probably do as Mueller asks.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly