Irmo Middle School student busted with airsoft gun, drugs at school

Lexington County officials say a 14-year-old boy is being charged after they say he brought a weapon, and drugs onto the campus of Irmo Middle School on Tuesday.

Deputies say the student had an unloaded airsoft gun and a small amount of marijuana.

The student fled campus after being confronted by an assistant principal. He was detained a short time later after an administrator found him in some nearby woods.

The teen was released to his mother but will have to appear in family court.

