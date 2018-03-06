Midlands man accused to slicing woman's neck with a box cutter - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Midlands man accused to slicing woman's neck with a box cutter

Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office say they've arrested a man after they say he stabbed a woman in the neck. (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office) Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office say they've arrested a man after they say he stabbed a woman in the neck. (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office say they've arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed a woman in the neck several times with a box cutter.

Officials say Laterrence Mack, 34, is now facing charges of attempted murder, after the incident of what they're calling domestic violence.

OCSO investigators and EMS were called to Mack’s home where they found a woman lying on the ground in the front yard with several people caring for her.

Deputies assisted in holding a towel to the woman’s neck to stem the bleeding. She had been cut several times and there were children in the home at the time of the stabbing.

The victim told deputies her husband began an argument with her. She said she ran to a room to escape the man. Mack later caught up with the victim and sliced her neck with a box cutter several times. She managed to flee the residence and collapsed in the front yard.

“This makes no sense,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If you have problems, talk. Talk about the problems. This is just despicable.”

Mack's bond was deferred during that hearing to a circuit court judge at a later date. If convicted, Mack faces up to 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

