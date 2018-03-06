Silva receives All-SEC honor from coaches

South Carolina's Chris Silva stretches out for a rebound against Georgia during first-half action in Columbia, S.C. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

South Carolina forward Chris Silva picked up a few awards on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-9 junior was named the 2018 Co-Defensive Player of the Year sharing the honor with Texas A&M’s Robert Williams. Silva was also a first-team All-SEC selection for the Gamecocks while earning a spot on the SEC All-Defensive Team.

Silva led the Gamecocks averaging 14.1 points per game, 7.8 rebounds per game, a 48.4 field goal percentage and 41 blocks. He now becomes the third consecutive Gamecock player to pick up an all-conference honor since 2016 joining Sindarius Thornwell and Michael Carrera

South Carolina will open SEC Tournament play on Wednesday at 9 p.m. when they take on Ole Miss in St. Louis.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.