CPD is looking for assistance in finding a vehicle associated with shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Investigators are looking for help identifying a silver vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting that put one woman in the hospital on March 3. 

The victim was shot in the upper body by a stray bullet around 1 p.m. at North Pointe Estates. CPD believes the suspect to be a male, operating a light-colored Kia Rio, possibly a 2003 - 2005 model. The vehicle is missing hubcaps on the passenger side with stock hubcaps on the driver's side.

There is also a breast cancer awareness sticker on the rear trunk on the passenger side and a visible dent in the vehicle's rear quarter panel. 

Police say that there may have been at least two children in the vehicle during the time of the shooting and that the shooting seems to have originated from an argument between a male and female couple who were arguing outside of the apartment complex. The victim has no association with the couple. 

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by authorities to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

