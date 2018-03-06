Attorney: 'Witch-hunt' landed Elgin man accused of killing son behind bars

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts and his staff say they’re extremely confident in the case they’ve helped bring against an Elgin father who’s now accused of killing his 6-year-old son.

Richland deputies have charged 26-year-old Karlton Brabham, Sr. with homicide by child abuse.

However, Tuesday afternoon, Brabham’s attorney fired back. Attorney John Mobley hopes the case against his client will never make it to trial. He’s going to fight to get it dismissed.

Richland County Deputies say the crime happened inside an Elgin home, but what exactly happened is still unclear.

According to deputies, Brabham assaulted his child on Feb. 5, 2018. The unresponsive 6-year-old was then rushed to an urgent care clinic, and finally, to Palmetto Health where he was pronounced dead from a brain injury.

Brabham was arrested Monday – a month after his son died.

On Tuesday, the coroner’s office said a case like this one is the result of many hours of investigating by many, many people and departments, and they’re confident they’ve helped put together a good case.

Coroner Gary Watts was asked just how confident he is.

“Extremely,” he answered. “I have the utmost confidence in our medical examiners. I have the utmost confidence in the investigators at the sheriff’s office.”

Watts and the coordinator of his child death response team say they’re 100% confident in their findings. He said a similar case may have fallen through the cracks if not for the relatively new response team, which is comprised of the coroner’s office, sheriff’s department, solicitor’s office, and others.

Meanwhile, Brabham’s attorney is ready to challenge those findings.

“My client is absolutely not guilty of this horrible, horrible crime,” Mobley said. “This arrest is, unfortunately, the result of a witch hunt by overzealous law enforcement investigators.”

Mobley said Brabham was not alone with the child when the incident happened, yet none of the witnesses have given statements against Brabham.

