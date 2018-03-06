Gamecocks to host ‘FAMdemonium’ for NCAA Tournament Selection Show

Get your Garnet & Black ready!

The South Carolina Gamecocks will be hosting ‘FAMdemonium’ on March 12.

The event will take place at The Zone at Williams-Brice Stadium to watch the NCAA Tournament Selection Show. Fans will also have a chance to have dinner, play bingo, take photos in a photo booth and get autograph ahead of the Selection Show, which airs at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the events are on sale for $22 at this link. However, tickets are limited as the capacity for the venue has been capped at 400 people.

Parking for the event is free. Fans may park in East Lots A, B, and D just off Key Road. Shuttles will be available for fans who need help getting to The Zone.

