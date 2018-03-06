Gamecocks to host ‘FAMdemonium’ for NCAA Tournament Selection Sh - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamecocks to host ‘FAMdemonium’ for NCAA Tournament Selection Show

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
(Source: University of South Carolina)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Get your Garnet & Black ready!

The South Carolina Gamecocks will be hosting ‘FAMdemonium’ on March 12.

The event will take place at The Zone at Williams-Brice Stadium to watch the NCAA Tournament Selection Show. Fans will also have a chance to have dinner, play bingo, take photos in a photo booth and get autograph ahead of the Selection Show, which airs at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the events are on sale for $22 at this link. However, tickets are limited as the capacity for the venue has been capped at 400 people.

Parking for the event is free. Fans may park in East Lots A, B, and D just off Key Road. Shuttles will be available for fans who need help getting to The Zone.

    A'ja Wilson helped eighth-ranked South Carolina become the first Southeastern Conference women's program to win four consecutive tournament titles Sunday.

    New details of payments to players in a federal investigation that has lurked in the shadows since first rocking college basketball last fall mark the latest threat to the sport's basic foundation, showing the breadth of alleged corruption.

    Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.

