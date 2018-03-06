Powerful House member Delleney won't run for re-election

In a statement to his hometown newspaper, The News & Reporter of Chester, Rep. Greg Delleney said Tuesday there is a time for everything to end. (Source: SC State House website)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The chairman of one of the most powerful committees in the South Carolina House says he will not run for re-election this year.

In a statement to his hometown newspaper, The News & Reporter of Chester, Rep. Greg Delleney said Tuesday there is a time for everything to end.

The 66-year-old Republican from Chester also thanked the citizens he represented in Chester County and York County for all they have done for him over 27 years in the House.

Delleney has been chairman of the House Judiciary Committee since 2012. He was first elected to the South Carolina House in 1991 as a Democrat.

Delleney has also been a reliable ally to House Speaker Jay Lucas.

