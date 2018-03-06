The search for a forever home for foster kids: 'A Family for Life'

Matthew is just one of 600 children seeking adoption in South Carolina. (Source: Latrice Williams, SC Heart Gallery)

If you have ever thought about adoption, we hope you will join us for a new series on WIS called ‘A Family For Life.’

On the first Tuesday of every month, we will share stories on adoption, answer your questions, explain the process ... and hopefully help more children find "A Family For Life."

If adoption has been on your heart, here are a few facts to consider:

Right now, we have about 600 children who are free and clear for adoption in South Carolina.

The average age of children waiting to be adopted is between 10-11 years old.

All ages of children are available, including many sibling groups.

In 2016, we had 438 families adopt children from foster care.

You can be single or married.

Adoptions can take from a few months to a year, depending on circumstances with the child and adoptive family.

There is no cost to adopt from foster care in South Carolina.

Many people might think the process of adoption is overwhelming but when adopting through the SC Department of Social Services, it really comes down to these five steps:

• Make the call to Heartfelt Calling, www.heartfeltcalling.org, (888) 828-3555, and fill out an application.

• Attend training to help identify the types of children that would fit into your family.

• Meet with an adoption specialist for interviews in your home. Submit medical forms and references. Complete your home’s fire and sanitation inspections.

• Selection committee matches your family with a child and shares the full background.

• Meet the child and begin visitation. When child and family are ready, the child is placed in the home. You are now on the way to your final adoption day!

Find out more about adoption and see children who are waiting for forever families at: www.dss.sc.gov/adoption and www.scheartgallery.org

Stay tuned to WIS for our special series, ‘A Family For Life.’

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.