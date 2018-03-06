Deputies in Orangeburg Co. seek missing 14-year-old girl

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office needs your helping finding a missing teenage girl.

Authorities say 14-year-old Jamella Houser was reported missing on Sunday. She was last seen wearing a blue polo hoodie, khaki pants, and white foam sneakers. Officials say Jamella has medium length hair that may be in a ponytail or with extensions.

Deputies believe Houser left her Banashee Circle home on foot, but she has several locations where she is known to go, including the St. Paul Apartments area, Seminole Street in Orangeburg, and the Metts Mobile Home Park just off Whaley Street.

At this point, the sheriff's office has no indication she may be in immediate danger.

If you have any information on Jamella’s whereabouts, contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

