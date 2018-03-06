Second arrest made in Sumter child shooting case - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Second arrest made in Sumter child shooting case

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Kimberly Denise Burgess, 30, was wanted in regards to a shooting that injured a 7-year-old when bullets were fired inside a home in Sumter. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office) Kimberly Denise Burgess, 30, was wanted in regards to a shooting that injured a 7-year-old when bullets were fired inside a home in Sumter. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
SUMTER, SC (WIS) -

A second arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that injured a 7-year-old child in early February on Broad Street. 

Kimberly Denise Burgess, 30, turned herself in without incident after a warrant was issued for her arrest along with her husband, Rodney Jermaine Burgess, in regards to the case.

Kimberly Burgess has been charged with four counts of being an Accessory After the Fact of Attempted Murder, Criminal Conspiracy and Breach of Trust, and Larceny for Failure to Return a Rented Object.

Kimberly Burgess shares a Sandy Run Drive home with Rodney Burgess, who is still sought by police. 

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Rodney Jermaine Burgess, you are urged to contact 911, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at (803) 436-2022 or CrimeStoppers at (803) 436-2718/1-888-CRIMESC. Tips can be made anonymously and could be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

