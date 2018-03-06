Weather forces changes in USC baseball, softball schedules - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Weather forces changes in USC baseball, softball schedules

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
(Source: @StrongBaseball1/Twitter) (Source: @StrongBaseball1/Twitter)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Mother Nature has forced the Gamecocks to move a few things around on their schedules this week.

South Carolina’s midweek baseball contest against Appalachian State scheduled to take place at BB&T Ballpark today in Charlotte has been rained out. At this point, a makeup date has not been announced. If they do find a date to play, the contest will not take place in Charlotte.

Fans who purchased tickets for this game may call 704-274-8282 for refunds.

Wednesday’s game between South Carolina and North Carolina A&T will now take place at 4 p.m. The game was initially slated for 7 p.m., but officials moved the start time due to cold temperatures.

The midweek battle is the first of eight straight games the Gamecocks will play at home. 

The Gamecocks softball team is also not taking the field today. Officials have canceled USC's game against Youngstown State. With this cancellation, South Carolina has now scheduled Charleston Southern for a single game on May 2. 

The Gamecocks softball team will be back in action on this weekend when they compete in a tournament in Norman, Oklahoma. 

