Bill looks to make school threats a misdemeanor in South Carolina

State lawmakers are looking to give more teeth to state law when it comes to threats against schools.

Senate Bill 431, sponsored by Charleston Sen. Sandy Senn, looks to make anyone who threatens schools with threats of violence or property damage a misdemeanor subject to fines and prison time.

The bill goes further and says that anyone who goes through on their threat and causes injury or death will be charged with a felony.

Senn's bill was introduced two days after the fatal shooting of 17 people at a high school in Parkland, FL.

The heightened awareness of the event caused several Midlands school districts to be inundated with threats of violence that were unsubstantiated.

The bill has been referred to a judiciary subcommittee.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.