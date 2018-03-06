$25K a Year for Life winning ticket sold in Columbia

Check your tickets!

Someone who purchased a Lucky for Life ticket from The Spinx Company at 7232 Garners Ferry Rd. in Columbia has won the $25,000 a year for Life winning lottery ticket.

The ticket sold in Columbia matched the first five numbers drawn in Monday’s drawing. The winner will decide between $25,000 a year for life or a one-time cash payment of $390,000 if there are less than 21 winners.

The “for life” prize is payable for the length of the winner’s natural life, with payments guaranteed for a minimum of 20 years.

Lucky for Life – Monday, March 5

5, 17, 23, 35, and 42 Lucky Ball: 12

If you have the winning ticket, sign the back and put it in a safe location until you’re ready to claim the prize. Speak with someone you trust to help you decide whether to choose the “for life” prize option or the one-time lump sum payment.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028.

Lucky for Life tickets cost $2 with drawings on Mondays and Thursdays. In addition to the $25,000 a year for life prize, players can also win $1,000 a day for life.

