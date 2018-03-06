$25K a Year for Life winning ticket sold in Columbia - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

$25K a Year for Life winning ticket sold in Columbia

$25K a Year for Life winning ticket sold in Columbia

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
(WIS) -

Check your tickets! 

Someone who purchased a Lucky for Life ticket from The Spinx Company at 7232 Garners Ferry Rd. in Columbia has won the $25,000 a year for Life winning lottery ticket.

The ticket sold in Columbia matched the first five numbers drawn in Monday’s drawing. The winner will decide between $25,000 a year for life or a one-time cash payment of $390,000 if there are less than 21 winners.

The “for life” prize is payable for the length of the winner’s natural life, with payments guaranteed for a minimum of 20 years.

Lucky for Life – Monday, March 5

5, 17, 23, 35, and 42   Lucky Ball: 12  

If you have the winning ticket, sign the back and put it in a safe location until you’re ready to claim the prize. Speak with someone you trust to help you decide whether to choose the “for life” prize option or the one-time lump sum payment.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes

The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028.

Lucky for Life tickets cost $2 with drawings on Mondays and Thursdays. In addition to the $25,000 a year for life prize, players can also win $1,000 a day for life.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 1:23 PM EST2018-03-06 18:23:49 GMT
    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    More >>

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    More >>

  • Ryan wants Trump to take 'surgical approach' on trade

    Ryan wants Trump to take 'surgical approach' on trade

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 1:14 PM EST2018-03-06 18:14:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    More >>

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    More >>

  • Man arrested, accused of stealing McDormand's Oscar trophy

    Man arrested, accused of stealing McDormand's Oscar trophy

    Monday, March 5 2018 1:00 PM EST2018-03-05 18:00:50 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 1:13 PM EST2018-03-06 18:13:22 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Frances McDormand, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the D...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Frances McDormand, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the D...
    Los Angeles police say a man has been arrested for stealing Frances McDormand's Oscars trophy after the Academy Awards.More >>
    Los Angeles police say a man has been arrested for stealing Frances McDormand's Oscars trophy after the Academy Awards.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly