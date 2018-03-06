How to prepare for storms: Officials discuss community weather plans

The father has offered to provide “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving.More >>
Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to “facilitate” the 2-year-olds’ naps, according to the police chief.More >>
Tyler Watson, 20, alleges age discrimination after the two retailers refused to sell him guns.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
The former Trump campaign aide who declared in various TV interviews that he won't cooperate with special prosecutor Robert Mueller is now saying he'll probably do as Mueller asks.More >>
A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.More >>
Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.More >>
With a more diverse, more international and younger infusion of voting members into the film academy, the movie in love with movies still won the top awards: Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance "The Shape of Water."More >>
Uber is driving deeper into health care by offering to take patients in every U.S. market where it operates to their next medical appointment.More >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is said to have expressed his desire to "write a new history of national reunification" during a dinner Monday.More >>
Check your tickets! Someone who purchased a Lucky for Life ticket from The Spinx Company at 7232 Garners Ferry Rd. in Columbia has won the $25,000 a year for Life winning lottery ticket.More >>
Tyler Watson, 20, alleges age discrimination after the two retailers refused to sell him guns.More >>
This week is South Carolina's severe weather and flood safety week.More >>
