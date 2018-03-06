How to prepare for storms: Officials discuss community weather plans

This week is South Carolina's severe weather and flood safety week.

A press conference will be held on Tuesday morning at the Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia. Members from the emergency management division and the national weather service will discuss how families can start thinking about how to prepare for storms.

The state typically sees about 22 tornadoes a year.

South Carolina can also be at great risk for flooding, especially during the wettest months of June, July and August.

Gov. Henry Mcmaster says the states's severe weather and flood safety week will include a tornado drill for public schools and some state officials.

The press conference about weather safety is scheduled for Tuesday March 6 at 9:30 a.m.

