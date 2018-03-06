FIRST ALERT: Soggy day ahead for Tuesday - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT: Soggy day ahead for Tuesday

By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
Rain and showers move in today ahead of a cold front. The good news is that thanks to cloud cover and a change in wind direction, we’ll stay much warmer this morning than the last few nights. 

The cold front moves through and skies will clear by evening. We’ll see sunny and breezy conditions for Wednesday.

Another front will be here by the end of the weekend, bringing rain back to us by Sunday.

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, breezy and cool with periods of rain and showers. High in the upper 50s. Rain chance is 80%

Tonight:  Scattered showers and areas of rain early, then clearing skies. Lows in the lower 40s. Rain chance is 50%

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs lower 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs lower 50s

