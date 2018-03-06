FIRST ALERT: Soggy day ahead for Tuesday

Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to “facilitate” the 2-year-olds’ naps, according to the police chief.More >>
Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to “facilitate” the 2-year-olds’ naps, according to the police chief.More >>
The crash happened at around 2:55 p.m. when a white Kia being driven by a twenty-one-year-old man attempted to pass a UPS truck and slammed head-on into a green Mazda Miata driven by forty-eight-year-old Franz Schultz of Evans.More >>
The crash happened at around 2:55 p.m. when a white Kia being driven by a twenty-one-year-old man attempted to pass a UPS truck and slammed head-on into a green Mazda Miata driven by forty-eight-year-old Franz Schultz of Evans.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
A New York City college is trying to evict a 32-year-old former student who has refused to leave her dorm room since dropping out in 2016.More >>
A New York City college is trying to evict a 32-year-old former student who has refused to leave her dorm room since dropping out in 2016.More >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is said to have expressed his desire to "write a new history of national reunification" during a dinner Monday.More >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is said to have expressed his desire to "write a new history of national reunification" during a dinner Monday.More >>
Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.More >>
Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.More >>
The former Trump campaign aide who declared in various TV interviews that he won't cooperate with special prosecutor Robert Mueller is now saying he'll probably do as Mueller asks.More >>
The former Trump campaign aide who declared in various TV interviews that he won't cooperate with special prosecutor Robert Mueller is now saying he'll probably do as Mueller asks.More >>
A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.More >>
A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.More >>
With a more diverse, more international and younger infusion of voting members into the film academy, the movie in love with movies still won the top awards: Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance "The Shape of Water."More >>
With a more diverse, more international and younger infusion of voting members into the film academy, the movie in love with movies still won the top awards: Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance "The Shape of Water."More >>
Conway Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 76-year-old woman with health concerns who needs medication. On Monday, March 5, the Conway Police Department was notified that Evelean Owens had last been seen in the Bayside Avenue in Conway at about 6 p.m. that evening.More >>
Conway Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 76-year-old woman with health concerns who needs medication. On Monday, March 5, the Conway Police Department was notified that Evelean Owens had last been seen in the Bayside Avenue in Conway at about 6 p.m. that evening.More >>
Uber is driving deeper into health care by offering to take patients in every U.S. market where it operates to their next medical appointment.More >>
Uber is driving deeper into health care by offering to take patients in every U.S. market where it operates to their next medical appointment.More >>
Rain and showers move in today ahead of a cold front. The good news is that thanks to cloud cover and a change in wind direction, we’ll stay much warmer this morning than the last few nights.More >>
Rain and showers move in today ahead of a cold front. The good news is that thanks to cloud cover and a change in wind direction, we’ll stay much warmer this morning than the last few nights.More >>
Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to “facilitate” the 2-year-olds’ naps, according to the police chief.More >>
Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to “facilitate” the 2-year-olds’ naps, according to the police chief.More >>