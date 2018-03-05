Habitat for Humanity holds "Spring Blitz" to build three homes i - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Habitat for Humanity holds "Spring Blitz" to build three homes in 12 days

By Samantha Bleiweis, Anchor/Reporter
CAYCE, SC (WIS) -

Three families are set to build and receive the houses of their dreams after years of hard work with Central Carolina Habitat for Humanity.

Three women are the newest homebuyers and future homeowners through a program through Habitat. In partnership with corporate sponsors and dozens of volunteers, the group will build three homes in Cayce in 12 days for the three women and their families.

"I just can know that I'm in a safe place, a safe neighborhood,” said new homebuyer, Jamecia Oliver. “And I can pay a mortgage, a mortgage that I actually wanna pay."

Each woman has put in hundreds of hours of their own labor, called “sweat equity” after their selection into the program years ago. Sweat equity can take many forms for a family working with Habitat. According to the organization’s website, it could be construction work on their home or on a home for another family, cleaning up the build site, working in a Habitat ReStore, working in administrative duties, and other ways.

The three women have bonded through the process, and are beyond excited to live next door to each other.

"We helped each other. We motivated each other constantly because it was a struggle,” said one of the other new homebuyers, Augustine Heyward. “Working and having kids and having to do your hours and meet deadlines…it was a struggle and we made it together."

Heyward has three children, and her oldest, Anthony, wrote a detailed essay for a contest detailing what impact having a new home will have for his family.

