Father of boy, 6, charged with homicide by child abuse in the boy's death

A 26-year-old Richland County man is facing charges that he killed his 6-year-old son by child abuse.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department and the U.S. Marshal's Office have arrested Karlton Brabham Sr. and charged him with homicide by child abuse.

Brabham's son was rushed to Palmetto Health Richland after suffering from what investigators called a traumatic brain injury that appears to be non-accidental, according to the sheriff's department.

The boy was declared dead shortly after arriving at the hospital from a home in Elgin.

Brabham was arrested on March 5, 2018, by the RCSD Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.