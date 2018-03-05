Arrest made in shooting of Sumter County 7-year-old

Kimberly Denise Burgess (left), 30, and Rodney Jermaine Burgess (right), 33, are still wanted in connection to the shooting of a 7-year-old after shots were fired at a home in Sumter in early February. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

An arrest has been made in connection with an early-February shooting where bullets shot at a Sumter home struck a 7-year-old child.

Aireal Lakeia Johnson, 24, of Sumter was charged with four counts of being an Accessory After the Fact of Attempted Murder and Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling; Criminal Conspiracy; Breach of Trust; Larceny for Failure to Return a Rented Object and Obstruction of Justice.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 when someone fired several shots at a home in the 5800 block of Broad Street. One of the bullets struck a 7-year-old boy in the leg. No one else was injured, despite two other bullet holes found in the home's interior.

Investigators discovered that the suspect vehicle was a 2017 Jeep and was rented through a fraudulent insurance policy under Johnson's name.

Johnson admitted to the conspiracy for fraud and also identified two other individuals who are now sought by Sumter County deputies. Warrants have been issued for both Kimberly Denise Burgess, 30, and Rodney Jermaine Burgess, 33, who share a home in Sumter.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kimberly Burgess or Rodney Burgess should contact 911 or the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at (803) 436-2022 or CrimeStoppers at (803) 436-2718 or 1-888-CRIMESC. Tips can be made anonymously and could be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

