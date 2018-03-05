A man who deputies say opened fire on another in a heinous shooting has been arrested

Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
Sam Nunberg, an early staffer on President Donald Trump's campaign in 2015, said on Monday he would refuse to appear before a grand jury.More >>
Sam Nunberg, an early staffer on President Donald Trump's campaign in 2015, said on Monday he would refuse to appear before a grand jury.More >>
A Georgia-based pet food company has recalled one of its products after salmonella from it possibly killed a kitten.More >>
A Georgia-based pet food company has recalled one of its products after salmonella from it possibly killed a kitten.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
If North Korea shows a willingness to disarm, it could indicate a restart of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington to defuse the North Korean nuclear standoff.More >>
If North Korea shows a willingness to disarm, it could indicate a restart of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington to defuse the North Korean nuclear standoff.More >>
Trump's pronouncement Thursday that he would impose tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on imported steel and aluminum, roiled markets and rankled allies.More >>
Trump's pronouncement Thursday that he would impose tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on imported steel and aluminum, roiled markets and rankled allies.More >>
Study author Mark Rubinstein said there’s no reason teenagers should be vaping.More >>
Study author Mark Rubinstein said there’s no reason teenagers should be vaping.More >>
The 37-year-old man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old Johns Island girl is now locked up at the Charleston County Detention Center.More >>
The 37-year-old man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old Johns Island girl is now locked up at the Charleston County Detention Center.More >>
With a more diverse, more international and younger infusion of voting members into the film academy, the movie in love with movies still won the top awards: Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance "The Shape of Water."More >>
With a more diverse, more international and younger infusion of voting members into the film academy, the movie in love with movies still won the top awards: Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance "The Shape of Water."More >>
Three families are set to build and receive the houses of their dreams after years of hard work with Central Carolina Habitat for Humanity.More >>
Three families are set to build and receive the houses of their dreams after years of hard work with Central Carolina Habitat for Humanity.More >>
Sam Nunberg, an early staffer on President Donald Trump's campaign in 2015, said on Monday he would refuse to appear before a grand jury.More >>
Sam Nunberg, an early staffer on President Donald Trump's campaign in 2015, said on Monday he would refuse to appear before a grand jury.More >>
A 26-year-old Richland County man is facing charges that he killed his 6-year-old son by child abuse.More >>
A 26-year-old Richland County man is facing charges that he killed his 6-year-old son by child abuse.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection with an early-February shooting where bullets shot at a Sumter home struck a 7-year-old child.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection with an early-February shooting where bullets shot at a Sumter home struck a 7-year-old child.More >>