A man who deputies say opened fire on another in a heinous shooting has been arrested

A man sought in connection with a heinous shooting caught on camera outside of a Parklane Road gas station has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Richland County sheriff's deputies and members of the U.S. Marshal's office arrested Jonte White on Monday morning at a Days Inn on Bush River Road.

According to deputies, the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. at the BP gas station on the 7300 block of Parklane Road on Feb. 11.

Surveillance footage from the scene shows a man believed to be White walk up to the victim and open fire on him.

The victim was immediately transported to Palmetto Health Richland. No word on his condition.

White, meanwhile, was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

