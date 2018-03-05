Midlands students receive job training on cruise

Students in a Midlands High School program set sail on a cruise ship on Monday to learn.

Students in the Occupational Credential Program at River Bluff High School got on board a Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship.

We first told you about the program in December.

The students have learning and health impairments, and will gain valuable skills training from Royal Caribbean employees on the ship who face some of the same challenges.

Their teachers say the job training may even translate to employment opportunities with the cruise line for the students upon graduation. They will be returning from the cruise at the end of this week.

