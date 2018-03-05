LCSD detains 2 suspects in Wells Fargo bank robbery - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LCSD detains 2 suspects in Wells Fargo bank robbery

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Two suspects were detained on Monday for an armed robbery at Wells Fargo in Chapin, SC. (Source: LCSD Twitter) Two suspects were detained on Monday for an armed robbery at Wells Fargo in Chapin, SC. (Source: LCSD Twitter)
CHAPIN, SC (WIS) -

Two suspects have been detained in connection to an armed bank robbery at Wells Fargo. 

The armed robbery took place at the Wells Fargo in Chapin on Monday March 5 around 11:30 a.m. 

The two suspected bank robbers initiated a pursuit with an LCSD deputy on I-26 westbound.

The car, containing both suspects, blew a tire and crashed on I-26 eastbound near Harbison Blvd. The men then jumped the highway barrier and ran from police.

Richland County Sheriff's Department detained the first suspect. 

LCSD, Chapin Police Department and RCSD assisted in the case.

Officials have no reason to believe that there are more suspects. Suspects are currently being held in the Lexington County Detention Center. 

Copyright WIS 2018. All rights reserved. 

