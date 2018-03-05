LCSD arrests 2 suspects in Wells Fargo bank robbery - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LCSD arrest 2 suspects in Wells Fargo bank robbery

LCSD arrests 2 suspects in Wells Fargo bank robbery

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Ryan Anthony Newell (left), 31, and Cory Ramon Woods (right), 24, were both charged with Armed Robbery and more in connection to a bank robbery in Chapin. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department) Ryan Anthony Newell (left), 31, and Cory Ramon Woods (right), 24, were both charged with Armed Robbery and more in connection to a bank robbery in Chapin. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
Two suspects were detained on Monday for an armed robbery at Wells Fargo in Chapin, SC. (Source: LCSD Twitter) Two suspects were detained on Monday for an armed robbery at Wells Fargo in Chapin, SC. (Source: LCSD Twitter)
CHAPIN, SC (WIS) -

Two suspects have been detained in connection with an armed bank robbery at Wells Fargo. 

Ryan Anthony Newell, 31, and Cory Ramon Woods, 24, have both been charged with Armed Robbery, multiple counts of Kidnapping, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. Newell and Woods are both in Lexington County Detention Center awaiting hearings. 

The armed robbery took place at the Wells Fargo in Chapin on Monday March 5 around 11:30 a.m. 

Newell and Woods an LCSD deputy on a pursuit on I-26 westbound.

The car, containing both Newell and Woods, blew a tire and crashed on I-26 eastbound near Harbison Blvd. The suspects then jumped the highway barrier and ran from police towards a nearby Home Depot. Both suspects were apprehended shortly after.

LCSD, Chapin Police Department and RCSD assisted in the case.

Officials have no reason to believe that there are more suspects.

Copyright WIS 2018. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • N. Korean dictator, Seoul envoys have 'openhearted talk'

    N. Korean dictator, Seoul envoys have 'openhearted talk'

    Sunday, March 4 2018 10:40 PM EST2018-03-05 03:40:32 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 8:51 PM EST2018-03-06 01:51:32 GMT
    (Hong Hyo-shick/Newsis via AP). In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, South Korea's national security director Chung Eui-yong speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. President Moon Jae-in will send a delegation led by Chung to North Korea on Mon...(Hong Hyo-shick/Newsis via AP). In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, South Korea's national security director Chung Eui-yong speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. President Moon Jae-in will send a delegation led by Chung to North Korea on Mon...

    If North Korea shows a willingness to disarm, it could indicate a restart of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington to defuse the North Korean nuclear standoff.

    More >>

    If North Korea shows a willingness to disarm, it could indicate a restart of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington to defuse the North Korean nuclear standoff.

    More >>

  • Trump, Ryan face off in rare public GOP clash over tariffs

    Trump, Ryan face off in rare public GOP clash over tariffs

    Monday, March 5 2018 1:10 AM EST2018-03-05 06:10:27 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 8:51 PM EST2018-03-06 01:51:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with steel and aluminum executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Washington. Trump's announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with steel and aluminum executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Washington. Trump's announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported...

    Trump's pronouncement Thursday that he would impose tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on imported steel and aluminum, roiled markets and rankled allies. 

    More >>

    Trump's pronouncement Thursday that he would impose tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on imported steel and aluminum, roiled markets and rankled allies. 

    More >>

  • Uber starts offering rides to the doctor

    Uber starts offering rides to the doctor

    Thursday, March 1 2018 12:58 PM EST2018-03-01 17:58:16 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 8:36 PM EST2018-03-06 01:36:00 GMT
    Uber Health will work with providers to get patients to and from the doctor. (Source: CNN)Uber Health will work with providers to get patients to and from the doctor. (Source: CNN)
    Uber Health will work with providers to get patients to and from the doctor. (Source: CNN)Uber Health will work with providers to get patients to and from the doctor. (Source: CNN)

    Uber is driving deeper into health care by offering to take patients in every U.S. market where it operates to their next medical appointment.

    More >>

    Uber is driving deeper into health care by offering to take patients in every U.S. market where it operates to their next medical appointment.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly