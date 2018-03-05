LCSD arrests 2 suspects in Wells Fargo bank robbery

Two suspects were detained on Monday for an armed robbery at Wells Fargo in Chapin, SC. (Source: LCSD Twitter)

Ryan Anthony Newell (left), 31, and Cory Ramon Woods (right), 24, were both charged with Armed Robbery and more in connection to a bank robbery in Chapin. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Two suspects have been detained in connection with an armed bank robbery at Wells Fargo.

Ryan Anthony Newell, 31, and Cory Ramon Woods, 24, have both been charged with Armed Robbery, multiple counts of Kidnapping, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. Newell and Woods are both in Lexington County Detention Center awaiting hearings.

The armed robbery took place at the Wells Fargo in Chapin on Monday March 5 around 11:30 a.m.

Newell and Woods an LCSD deputy on a pursuit on I-26 westbound.

The car, containing both Newell and Woods, blew a tire and crashed on I-26 eastbound near Harbison Blvd. The suspects then jumped the highway barrier and ran from police towards a nearby Home Depot. Both suspects were apprehended shortly after.

LCSD, Chapin Police Department and RCSD assisted in the case.

Officials have no reason to believe that there are more suspects.

Copyright WIS 2018. All rights reserved.