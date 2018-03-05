LCSD charges man with grand larceny, criminal conspiracy thanks to Crimestoppers

Anthony Kinard Blakney has been charged with two counts of grand larceny and two counts of criminal conspiracy. (Source: Facebook)

Lexington County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man thanks to Crimestoppers tips.

In late January, police were looking for two men who conspired to steal cigarettes from a convenience store. While one suspect pretended to fall and get the attention of the clerk, the other suspect went behind the counter and stole cigarettes according to LCSD.

Through Crimestoppers tips, police were able to identify and arrest one of the men believed to be involved in the cases.

Anthony Kinard Blakney has been charged with two counts of grand larceny and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

