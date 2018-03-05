LCSD charges man with grand larceny, criminal conspiracy thanks to Crimestoppers

Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer.More >>
The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.More >>
Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legislation that would retain a federal tax break for state and local taxes, a deduction that was capped in the recent GOP tax overhaul.More >>
Trump's pronouncement Thursday that he would impose tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on imported steel and aluminum, roiled markets and rankled allies.More >>
If North Korea shows a willingness to disarm, it could indicate a restart of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington to defuse the North Korean nuclear standoff.More >>
With a more diverse, more international and younger infusion of voting members into the film academy, the movie in love with movies still won the top awards: Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance "The Shape of Water."More >>
Two suspects have been detained in connection to an armed bank robbery at Wells Fargo.More >>
Students in a Midlands High School program set sail on a cruise ship on Monday to learn.More >>
Crystal River Middle School teacher Dayanna Volitich, 25, has been removed from the classroom amid an investigation into a podcast that touted white supremacist views.More >>
High pressure that gave us a lovely weekend is moving away from us today. This will allow a cold front to be here tomorrow, giving us a good chance of showers and rain.More >>
Frank Martin was dying. At least that's what the doctors told him as he lie on a hospital bed in Manhattan, Kansas.More >>
