Garners Ferry Road crash caused by driver falling asleep

The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >>
The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.More >>
Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.More >>
Rochelle Moraes said someone in a maroon SUV drove up, unprovoked, and opened fire on her vehicle with her boyfriend and 6-year-old stepson inside.More >>
Rochelle Moraes said someone in a maroon SUV drove up, unprovoked, and opened fire on her vehicle with her boyfriend and 6-year-old stepson inside.More >>
Lexington County Sheriff's Department is looking for a bank robbery suspect.More >>
Lexington County Sheriff's Department is looking for a bank robbery suspect.More >>
The victim of a fatal stabbing that took place Feb. 28 as been identified.More >>
The victim of a fatal stabbing that took place Feb. 28 as been identified.More >>
WATCH LIVE: Brush fire on I-20 near Clemson Rd. is causing traffic delays South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a brush fire on I-20 near Clemson Rd. Smoke is causing traffic delays. WIS will continue to update this story. Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
WATCH LIVE: Brush fire on I-20 near Clemson Rd. is causing traffic delays South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a brush fire on I-20 near Clemson Rd. Smoke is causing traffic delays. WIS will continue to update this story. Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
An investigation conducted by Columbia Police Department indicates that a serious collision on Garners Ferry Road was caused by an SUV driver who fell asleep at the wheel.More >>
An investigation conducted by Columbia Police Department indicates that a serious collision on Garners Ferry Road was caused by an SUV driver who fell asleep at the wheel.More >>
If North Korea shows a willingness to disarm, it could indicate a restart of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington to defuse the North Korean nuclear standoff.More >>
If North Korea shows a willingness to disarm, it could indicate a restart of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington to defuse the North Korean nuclear standoff.More >>
Trump's pronouncement Thursday that he would impose tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on imported steel and aluminum, roiled markets and rankled allies.More >>
Trump's pronouncement Thursday that he would impose tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on imported steel and aluminum, roiled markets and rankled allies.More >>
With a more diverse, more international and younger infusion of voting members into the film academy, the movie in love with movies still won the top awards: Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance "The Shape of Water."More >>
With a more diverse, more international and younger infusion of voting members into the film academy, the movie in love with movies still won the top awards: Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance "The Shape of Water."More >>
Lexington County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man thanks to Crimestoppers tips.More >>
Lexington County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man thanks to Crimestoppers tips.More >>
The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.More >>
The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.More >>
Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legislation that would retain a federal tax break for state and local taxes, a deduction that was capped in the recent GOP tax overhaul.More >>
Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legislation that would retain a federal tax break for state and local taxes, a deduction that was capped in the recent GOP tax overhaul.More >>