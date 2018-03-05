Garners Ferry Road crash caused by driver falling asleep

An investigation conducted by Columbia Police Department indicates that a serious collision on Garners Ferry Road was caused by an SUV driver who fell asleep at the wheel.

The collision occurred on Monday morning near Woodhill Shopping Center. CPD says there are no critical injuries at this time.

Serious collision involving multiple vehicles on Garners Ferry & Hampton St. near Woodhill Shopping Center. Injuries sustained. *This area will be closed until wreck scene is cleared* Find alternate route. #TrafficSafetyUnit on scene. pic.twitter.com/lIfI7jspKj — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 5, 2018

The scene was cleared just before 10 a.m.

