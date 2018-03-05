Garners Ferry Road crash caused by driver falling asleep - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Garners Ferry Road crash caused by driver falling asleep

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Collision on Garners Ferry Rd involved multiple vehicles. (Source: CPD Twitter) Collision on Garners Ferry Rd involved multiple vehicles. (Source: CPD Twitter)
An investigation conducted by Columbia Police Department indicates that a serious collision on Garners Ferry Road was caused by an SUV driver who fell asleep at the wheel. 

The collision occurred on Monday morning near Woodhill Shopping Center. CPD says there are no critical injuries at this time. 

The scene was cleared just before 10 a.m. 

