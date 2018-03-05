Brush fire on I-20 near Clemson Rd. is causing traffic delays

A brush fire on I-20 near Clemson Rd. is causing traffic delays.

South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a brush fire on I-20 near Clemson Rd. The smoke is causing traffic delays.

SC Forest Commission spokesperson Doug Wood says the smoke is from two prescribed burns that occurred on Sunday at Fort Jackson.

One prescribed burn was 461 acres. The other was 187 acres.

Due to changing weather conditions from yesterday, we are still seeing the smoke from those prescribed burns on Monday.

Wood estimates the smoke should dissipate in an hour or two due to favorable weather conditions at this time.

Fort Jackson agencies are handling the fire.

