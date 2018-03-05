FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning and frost advisory for Monday mornin - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning and frost advisory for Monday morning

By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
Connect
(WIS) -

It’s a cold and frosty morning across the Midlands with areas of frost and temperatures at or just below freezing. 

A freeze warning and frost advisory is in effect until 8 a.m.

A warm coat will be needed as you head off to work and school. 

High pressure that gave us a lovely weekend is moving away from us today. This will allow a cold front to be here tomorrow, giving us a good chance of showers and rain.

As promised, this week will see below normal temperatures as another shot of cold air will move into the southeast. Highs in the 50s and lows in the lower 30s (another freeze possible by Thursday and Friday morning).  

Be sure to protect sensitive plants and bring any plants inside off the porch and patio.

Another front will be here by the end of the weekend, bringing rain back to us by Sunday.

Forecast:

Today:   Sunshine and few clouds. Highs middle 60s

Tonight:  Increasing clouds, not as cold. Lows lower to middle 40s

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and periods of rain.  Cool and damp.  Highs upper 50s.  Rain chance 70%

Wednesday:  Mix of Sun and Clouds.  Highs lower 60s

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • 90th Oscars dance between honoring and correcting the past

    90th Oscars dance between honoring and correcting the past

    Monday, March 5 2018 3:50 AM EST2018-03-05 08:50:44 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 8:41 AM EST2018-03-05 13:41:19 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Guillermo del Toro and the cast and crew of "The Shape of Water" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Guillermo del Toro and the cast and crew of "The Shape of Water" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

    With a more diverse, more international and younger infusion of voting members into the film academy, the movie in love with movies still won the top awards: Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance "The Shape of Water."

    More >>

    With a more diverse, more international and younger infusion of voting members into the film academy, the movie in love with movies still won the top awards: Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance "The Shape of Water."

    More >>

  • Multiple injuries reported in collision on Garners Ferry Rd.

    Multiple injuries reported in collision on Garners Ferry Rd.

    Multiple injuries reported in collision on Garners Ferry Rd.

    Monday, March 5 2018 8:38 AM EST2018-03-05 13:38:21 GMT
    Collision on Garners Ferry Rd involved multiple vehicles. (Source: CPD Twitter)Collision on Garners Ferry Rd involved multiple vehicles. (Source: CPD Twitter)

    Multiple injuries reported in collision on Garners Ferry Rd.

    More >>

    Multiple injuries reported in collision on Garners Ferry Rd.

    More >>

  • Trump links tariff relief for Canada, Mexico to NAFTA talks

    Trump links tariff relief for Canada, Mexico to NAFTA talks

    Monday, March 5 2018 1:10 AM EST2018-03-05 06:10:27 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 8:34 AM EST2018-03-05 13:34:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with steel and aluminum executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Washington. Trump's announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with steel and aluminum executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Washington. Trump's announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported...

    Trump's pronouncement Thursday that he would impose tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on imported steel and aluminum, roiled markets and rankled allies. 

    More >>

    Trump's pronouncement Thursday that he would impose tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on imported steel and aluminum, roiled markets and rankled allies. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly