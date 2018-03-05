FIRST ALERT: Cold front and rain moving in for Tuesday

High pressure that gave us a lovely weekend is moving away from us today. This will allow a cold front to be here tomorrow, giving us a good chance of showers and rain.



As promised, this week will see below normal temperatures as another shot of cold air will move into the southeast. Highs in the 50s and lows in the lower 30s (another freeze possible by Thursday and Friday morning).

Be sure to protect sensitive plants and bring any plants inside off the porch and patio.



Another front will be here by the end of the weekend, bringing rain back to us by Sunday.



Forecast:



Today: Sunshine and few clouds. Highs middle 60s



Tonight: Increasing clouds, not as cold. Lows lower to middle 40s



Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and periods of rain. Cool and damp. Highs upper 50s. Rain chance 70%



Wednesday: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Highs lower 60s



