FIRST ALERT: Cold front and rain moving in for Tuesday - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT: Cold front and rain moving in for Tuesday

(WIS) -

High pressure that gave us a lovely weekend is moving away from us today. This will allow a cold front to be here tomorrow, giving us a good chance of showers and rain.

As promised, this week will see below normal temperatures as another shot of cold air will move into the southeast. Highs in the 50s and lows in the lower 30s (another freeze possible by Thursday and Friday morning).  

Be sure to protect sensitive plants and bring any plants inside off the porch and patio.

Another front will be here by the end of the weekend, bringing rain back to us by Sunday.

Forecast:

Today:   Sunshine and few clouds. Highs middle 60s

Tonight:  Increasing clouds, not as cold. Lows lower to middle 40s

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and periods of rain.  Cool and damp.  Highs upper 50s.  Rain chance 70%

Wednesday:  Mix of Sun and Clouds.  Highs lower 60s

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Nurse who found photo of noose on locker gets $3.8M payout

    Nurse who found photo of noose on locker gets $3.8M payout

    Thursday, March 1 2018 6:55 PM EST2018-03-01 23:55:53 GMT
    Ellen Harris. Image: Hawaii News NowEllen Harris. Image: Hawaii News Now

    A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.

    More >>

    A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.

    More >>

  • Family friend: Son of parents slain in dorm a 'good kid'

    Family friend: Son of parents slain in dorm a 'good kid'

    Sunday, March 4 2018 1:20 AM EST2018-03-04 06:20:03 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 1:24 AM EST2018-03-05 06:24:27 GMT
    (Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

    The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break. 

    More >>

    The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break. 

    More >>

  • Walmart joins meal kit food wars

    Walmart joins meal kit food wars

    Monday, March 5 2018 12:03 PM EST2018-03-05 17:03:06 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 12:03 PM EST2018-03-05 17:03:06 GMT
    Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer. (Source: Walmart)Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer. (Source: Walmart)

    Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer.

    More >>

    Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer.

    More >>
    •   

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Man arrested, accused of stealing McDormand's Oscar trophy

    Man arrested, accused of stealing McDormand's Oscar trophy

    Monday, March 5 2018 1:00 PM EST2018-03-05 18:00:50 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 2:52 PM EST2018-03-05 19:52:31 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Frances McDormand, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the D...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Frances McDormand, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the D...
    Los Angeles police say a man has been arrested for stealing Frances McDormand's Oscars trophy after the Academy Awards.More >>
    Los Angeles police say a man has been arrested for stealing Frances McDormand's Oscars trophy after the Academy Awards.More >>

  • 90th Oscars dance between honoring and correcting the past

    90th Oscars dance between honoring and correcting the past

    Monday, March 5 2018 3:50 AM EST2018-03-05 08:50:44 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 2:51 PM EST2018-03-05 19:51:41 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Guillermo del Toro and the cast and crew of "The Shape of Water" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Guillermo del Toro and the cast and crew of "The Shape of Water" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

    With a more diverse, more international and younger infusion of voting members into the film academy, the movie in love with movies still won the top awards: Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance "The Shape of Water."

    More >>

    With a more diverse, more international and younger infusion of voting members into the film academy, the movie in love with movies still won the top awards: Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance "The Shape of Water."

    More >>

  • Frank Martin's near-death experience documented in 'Miracle in Manhattan'

    Frank Martin's near-death experience documented in 'Miracle in Manhattan'

    Monday, March 5 2018 2:51 PM EST2018-03-05 19:51:42 GMT
    South Carolina head coach Frank Martin sits courtside with members of the media during the Gamecocks' open practice at Madison Square Garden on March 23, 2017. (Source: WIS)South Carolina head coach Frank Martin sits courtside with members of the media during the Gamecocks' open practice at Madison Square Garden on March 23, 2017. (Source: WIS)

    Frank Martin was dying. At least that's what the doctors told him as he lie on a hospital bed in Manhattan, Kansas.

    More >>

    Frank Martin was dying. At least that's what the doctors told him as he lie on a hospital bed in Manhattan, Kansas.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly