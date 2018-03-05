WATCH: One-on-one with USC head coach Dawn Staley after fourth-consecutive SEC Title

It had never been done before, but after South Carolina's 61-52 win over then-undefeated Mississippi State, USC and Dawn Staley made history with their fourth-consecutive SEC Championship. Watch as Staley discusses this victory with Sports Director Rick Henry.

Overcoming all obstacles, SEC Tournament MVP A'ja Wilson returned to the team and the court after dealing with health issues to lead USC to victory over Georgia, Tennessee, and Mississippi State. The latter two had both beaten the Gamecocks during the regular season, albeit without Wilson in each of those games.

