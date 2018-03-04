Multiple injured in "serious" collision on Main and Sunset in Co - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Multiple injured in "serious" collision on Main and Sunset in Columbia, per police

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Columbia Police Department) (Source: Columbia Police Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Police are investigating a 2-vehicle collision on North Main Street and Sunset Drive that police say has sent at least two people to the hospital on Sunday night.

Police call the accident "serious," according to a tweet from CPD's official Twitter account. They are advising that motorists seek an alternate route while the investigation and cleanup are underway.

WIS News 10 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. 

