Driver remains in critical condition following Columbia collision

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Columbia Police Department) (Source: Columbia Police Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Police are investigating a 2-vehicle collision on North Main Street and Sunset Drive that police say has sent at least two people to the hospital on Sunday night.

Police call the accident "serious," according to a tweet from CPD's official Twitter account. 

One driver remains in critical condition and the incident remains under investigation, according to CPD.

WIS News 10 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. 

