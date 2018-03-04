Driver remains in critical condition following Columbia collision

Police are investigating a 2-vehicle collision on North Main Street and Sunset Drive that police say has sent at least two people to the hospital on Sunday night.

#TrafficAlert: We’re investigating a serious 2-vehicle collision at N. Main & Sunset. At least 2 people taken to a local hospital. Avoid area - Find alternate route. #TrafficSafetyUnit & North Region officers are on scene. pic.twitter.com/VxdwueA7Ms — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 5, 2018

Police call the accident "serious," according to a tweet from CPD's official Twitter account.

One driver remains in critical condition and the incident remains under investigation, according to CPD.

