SC Forestry Commission provides map of controlled burns around t - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SC Forestry Commission provides map of controlled burns around the state

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The South Carolina Forestry Commission has provided a map of all the prescribed burns happening around the state on Sunday.

The map shows burns happening in Midlands areas such as Fort Jackson in Richland County, Gilbert in Lexington County, and areas of Lee County.

The Lee County Fire Department posted a warning to residents on social media about the significant smoke that can be seen around the county due to the burns. 

Related: Current Burning Notifications for Forestry, Wildlife, or Agriculture

The Forestry Commission lists the below reasons for why a prescribed burn would be needed:

  • Hazard Reduction - Reduce dangerous accumulations of fuels that naturally occur in southern forests (e.g. pine needles, vines, shrubs).
  • Hardwood Control - Reduce or control the amount of competing hardwood vegetation.
  • Disease Control - To control insects and disease such as Brownspot Needle Blight in longleaf pine, Fornes annosus root rot, and occasionally used to control white pine cone beetle.
  • Piled Debris - Vegetative debris from a land clearing or timber cutting operation moved into piles.
  • Field Pasture - To remove debris left after the harvest of crops such as corn, soybeans, and small grains. To improve the grazing quality of open field grasses such as Bermuda.
  • Ditch Hedge - Burning of ditch banks and hedgerows normally associated with agricultural operations.
  • Site Prep - To reduce debris left after a timber harvest and improve the site for planting or natural regeneration.
  • Wildlife Management - To improve habitat for wildlife species by stimulating fruit and seed production; increase occurrence of herbage, legumes and hardwood sprouts; create openings for feeding and travel.

Head over to the Forestry Commission’s website to view the interactive map. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Toddler dies after shoe store mirror falls on her

    Toddler dies after shoe store mirror falls on her

    Sunday, March 4 2018 12:26 AM EST2018-03-04 05:26:36 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 1:39 AM EST2018-03-04 06:39:15 GMT

    The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.

    More >>

    The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.

    More >>

  • Mother calls police on son for alleged sex trafficking

    Mother calls police on son for alleged sex trafficking

    Sunday, March 4 2018 2:28 AM EST2018-03-04 07:28:49 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 2:28 AM EST2018-03-04 07:28:49 GMT
    The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying. (Source: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office/WITI/CNN)The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying. (Source: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office/WITI/CNN)

    The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.

    More >>

    The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.

    More >>

  • Police ID Alabama man who killed himself near White House

    Police ID Alabama man who killed himself near White House

    Sunday, March 4 2018 12:52 PM EST2018-03-04 17:52:05 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:11 PM EST2018-03-04 22:11:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Law enforcement officers photograph the area in front of the White House in Washington, which is close to pedestrian traffic, Saturday, March 3, 2018. Authorities said a man shot himself to death outside the White ...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Law enforcement officers photograph the area in front of the White House in Washington, which is close to pedestrian traffic, Saturday, March 3, 2018. Authorities said a man shot himself to death outside the White ...
    Authorities have identified the man who shot himself to death in front of the White House on Saturday _ 26-year-old Cameron Ross Burgess of Maylene, Alabama.More >>
    Authorities have identified the man who shot himself to death in front of the White House on Saturday _ 26-year-old Cameron Ross Burgess of Maylene, Alabama.More >>
    •   

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Democrats' seek to help wealthy in response to tax changes

    Democrats' seek to help wealthy in response to tax changes

    Sunday, March 4 2018 11:30 AM EST2018-03-04 16:30:09 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:10 PM EST2018-03-04 22:10:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks before signing the first executive order of his administration in Trenton, N.J. Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legisla...(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks before signing the first executive order of his administration in Trenton, N.J. Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legisla...

    Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legislation that would retain a federal tax break for state and local taxes, a deduction that was capped in the recent GOP tax overhaul.

    More >>

    Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legislation that would retain a federal tax break for state and local taxes, a deduction that was capped in the recent GOP tax overhaul.

    More >>

  • After Parkland, even idle school threats get tough response

    After Parkland, even idle school threats get tough response

    Sunday, March 4 2018 9:40 AM EST2018-03-04 14:40:13 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:03 PM EST2018-03-04 22:03:18 GMT
    (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...

    The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.

    More >>

    The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.

    More >>

  • Oscars to bring an unpredictable awards season to a close

    Oscars to bring an unpredictable awards season to a close

    Sunday, March 4 2018 2:19 AM EST2018-03-04 07:19:58 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:02 PM EST2018-03-04 22:02:07 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Scenic artist Dena D'Angelo inspects the backdrop for the arrivals area before the rollout of the red carpet for Sunday's 90th Academy Awards in front of the Dolby Theatre on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Los Angel...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Scenic artist Dena D'Angelo inspects the backdrop for the arrivals area before the rollout of the red carpet for Sunday's 90th Academy Awards in front of the Dolby Theatre on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Los Angel...

    The ceremony will be the crescendo of one of Hollywood's most tumultuous awards seasons ever - one that saw cascading allegations of sexual harassment, upended Oscar campaigns and new movements launched to improve gender equality throughout the industry.

    More >>

    The ceremony will be the crescendo of one of Hollywood's most tumultuous awards seasons ever - one that saw cascading allegations of sexual harassment, upended Oscar campaigns and new movements launched to improve gender equality throughout the industry.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly