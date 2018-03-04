Columbia Fire battles blaze at Richland County apartment complex

Columbia Fire officials responded to an apartment fire off Broad River Road Sunday morning.

The fire happened at the Briargate Condominiums located at 1421 Old Manor Road.

Fire officials say no injuries have been reported at this time.

Firefighters say a total of 12 apartments were damaged.

#TheCFD on scene of 2 alarm apartment fire 1421 Old Manor Rd Briargate apts all hands working no reported injuries at this time #scnews #sctweets pic.twitter.com/HaAwpBlib7 — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) March 4, 2018

