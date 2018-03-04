Columbia Fire battles blaze at Richland County apartment complex

The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Three children have been found safe who were in the back of a vehicle stolen from a gas station. The suspect is in police custody.More >>
The situation escalated as Karman screamed and cursed at the mother before placing her hands over the child’s mouth and dumped a bag of popcorn on the child’s head.More >>
The ceremony will be the crescendo of one of Hollywood's most tumultuous awards seasons ever - one that saw cascading allegations of sexual harassment, upended Oscar campaigns and new movements launched to improve gender equality throughout the industry.More >>
The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.More >>
The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >>
Columbia Fire officials have responded to an apartment fire off Broad River Road.More >>
The Secret Service says it's responding to reports that someone may have shot themselves near the White House.More >>
More than a thousand USC students are dancing until around midnight to raise money.More >>
The parents of a British tourist who died after the helicopter he was in crashed in the Grand Canyon have filed the first lawsuit following last month's crash.More >>
A report finds that the Army failed to do right by some of the more than 200 bomb-sniffing dogs that served with U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, detecting roadside bombs and saving lives.More >>
After a woman found the girl’s latest letter, the 11-year-old will get to connect with her father in a new way – by taking horse riding lessons, her father’s favorite activity.More >>
