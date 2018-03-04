Columbia Fire battles blaze at Richland County apartment complex - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia Fire battles blaze at Richland County apartment complex

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Columbia Fire) (Source: Columbia Fire)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia Fire officials responded to an apartment fire off Broad River Road Sunday morning. 

The fire happened at the Briargate Condominiums located at 1421 Old Manor Road.

Fire officials say no injuries have been reported at this time.

Firefighters say a total of 12 apartments were damaged. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

